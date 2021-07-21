WASHINGTON — Two days after being named by GOP House leadership to a select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks has been rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had final say on the membership of the 13-member panel.
Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House, rejected not only Banks, the chairman of the Republican study committee, but also Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
Banks was selected on Monday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as one of five GOP representatives to join the 13-member panel. Banks was also tapped to the be the ranking Republican manner on the panel, which will have a 7-6 partisan split with Democrats in the majority.
In a statement, Pelosi cited no specific reason for rejecting Banks and Jordan, other than concerns about “the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation.”
“The Select Committee on the January 6th Insurrection will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the terrorist mob attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. It will also be charged with reporting its findings, conclusions and recommendations for preventing future attacks,” Pelosi said in the statement. “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.”
Banks, in accepting the nod from McCarthy on Monday, issued a statement that included a swipe at Pelosi and the role of the committee.
“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda,” Banks said in his Monday statement. “Even then, I will do everything possible to give the American people the facts about the lead up to January 6, the riot that day, and the responses from Capitol leadership and the Biden administration. I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs.”
He reiterated that sentiment on Wednesday in response to the Speaker blocking his appointment to the committee.
“I’m a sitting member of Congress and served my country in Afghanistan and the Speaker knows how hard I will fight for my country. We said all along that this was a purely partisan exercise by the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of me and Jim Jordan shows once again she is the most partisan figure in America today,” Banks said. “The American people deserve the truth. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi is afraid of the facts.”
Banks, like most House Republicans, hadn’t supported either effort to launch a congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 incident, during which thousands of supports of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol grounds, where they battled law enforcement agents before breaking into the Capitol and invading congressional chambers and offices.
Banks voted against creating a 9/11-style commission that would have been created with an even split of Democrats and Republicans and that was ultimately blocked when Senate Republicans voted against it.
Banks also voted against creation of the 13-member House select committee.
McCarthy had also selected Jordan, a dogged loyalist to former President Donald Trump, as well as Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.
Banks, Jordan and Nehls had all voted against certification of the 2020 election results.
Davis, had been one of 35 House GOP supporters of a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission that would have had an even 5/5 partisan split, while Armstrong was one of seven House GOP members who signed onto a letter on Jan. 3 opposing efforts to invalidate or overturn the election results.
The sixth Republican slated to to the committee is Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was appointed directly by Pelosi along with seven Democrats. Cheney has been a vocal critic of the “big lie” that the election was stolen from Trump, a position that cost her her leadership position in the House Republican caucus.
After Wednesday’s announcement that Pelosi was rejected Banks and Jordan, McCarthy retracted all five of his nominees and said he would not take part in a “sham process” unless she changed course and took his caucus members.
McCarthy also said Republicans would pursue their own investigation, should changes not be made, although the GOP has thus far expressed little interest in digging deeper into the causes and effects of the Jan. 6 assault.
