Five out of six local counties showed growth in gross domestic product for 2019, according to a new report by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Steuben and Whitley counties exceeded the national average growth of 2.1%, with growth rates of 2.6% in Steuben and 4.4% in Whitley.
Only LaGrange County showed a decline, with its gross domestic product slipping by 1.8%, the report said.
With $2.44 billion, DeKalb County ranked as the top GDP in the rural counties surrounding Fort Wayne and 28th-largest among the 92 counties in Indiana.
The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area saw a 2.4% increase in GDP from 2018 to 2019, as calculated by the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute using BEA data. This beat the national increase of 2.1%.
Looking back five years, the Fort Wayne MSA’s GDP grew by 10.1% from 2015-2019, compared to 9.1% for the United States.
The gross domestic product for the entire Fort Wayne MSA in 2019 reached $24.08 billion, making it the 119th-largest metro economy. For comparison, the South Bend-Mishawaka MSA GDP was $16.03 billion or 171st-largest, and the Evansville MSA produced $19.46 billion for 147th-largest.
Comparing the Fort Wayne MSA’s GDP to population, the local economy outperformed. The Fort Wayne MSA was the 133rd-largest metro with about 413,300 residents, but the economy as measured by output ranked 119th.
“While the public’s focus is rightly on the pandemic’s effects on the economy right now, the 2019 data gives us a pre-virus baseline,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “It will be another year before we get the 2020 data, so we have to be patient, but by all accounts, we have to expect that the 2020 GDP will be smaller than 2019, with or without adjusting for inflation.”
She added, “Fort Wayne’s economy is structured to do well as measured by GDP. It is clear that local workers ‘out-produce’ goods and services when comparing our productivity to our population. I was pleasantly surprised to see the Fort Wayne metro has outpaced the growth of the nation both year-over-year and looking back to 2015. GDP growth is not a universal trait for metro areas. For example the Elkhart metro had a 2.3% decline from 2018 to 2019, while Midland, Michigan’s economy shrank 4.7% from 2015 to 2019 when using inflation-adjusted dollars.”
