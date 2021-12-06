AUBURN — Gary Babineau needed to finish one more car before retiring at year’s end.
It would be the 20th impeccable re-creation of a vintage racer he has built during his career for his customers — aficionados of the golden era of front-engine roadsters in the Indianapolis 500 race.
The last of those metal masterpieces, taking shape in Babineau’s backyard shop in east Auburn, was the fourth of his tributes to the legendary Novi racers of the mid-20th century. Though they never won the Indy 500, Novis often claimed the pole position with their superior speed and became fan favorites for the distinctive howl of their supercharged engines.
This time, Babineau was crafting a faithful replica of the 1959 Novi Diesel Engineering Special for the sons of its driver, Dempsey Wilson.
The car was nearing completion two months ago when Babineau’s body had other ideas. He felt a pain in his chest and a “pop” that took him to the floor. His large intestine had burst.
Emergency surgery led to a diagnosis of colon cancer. Babineau would need to rely on the help of his friends to finish his quest.
The track of Babineau’s life was set at age 5 when his father took him to the stock car races at West Haven Speedway in Connecticut in the early 1960s.
Babineau made drawings of the race cars that showed amazing attention to detail for a primary-schooler. Later, he built miniature models of the drivers’ cars and gave them to them his heroes.
“It’s actually motivated me my whole life,” he said last week about those racetrack nights.
Eventually, Babineau would want to drive speed machines of his own.
“I grew up listening to the Beach Boys and building cars. From the time I was 18, and making my own parts,” he said.
He took a job in one of New England’s finest machine shops, and his talent caught the eyes of his supervisors. Soon, he was traveling the nation, teaching others how to operate sophisticated metal-working machinery.
“I was always making cars on the side, as a hobby,” he said.
Babineau was not a man made for living in hotel rooms. Weary of the road life, he decided to turn his passion into a career and put down roots to build race cars in speed-worshiping Indianapolis.
Babineau created faithful tributes to the handsome roadsters designed by his hero, A.J. Watson, king of Gasoline Alley at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 1950s and ’60s. His count had reached 14 when Babineau grew frustrated because employees in his shop could not match the work ethic his father had instilled in him.
Babineau found his way to Auburn, another car-crazy city, and began working as a one-man operation in 2003.
Auburn gave Babineau a chance to expand his interests beyond the garage door.
“There’s more to me than just cars,” he said.
At age 8, he had discovered a love for music, saved up coins earned by his chores and bought a guitar for $15. He’s been playing ever since.
Since 2008, Babineau has plucked a bass guitar for Big Caddy Daddy, one of the region’s busiest and most popular party bands.
“My music taste is all over the map,” he said. “Playing music — it’s fun — and if you get to do it in public, it’s a thrill.”
Babineau finds time for private pleasures, too.
A mat outside his front door reads: “Dogs welcome. People tolerated.”
“Dogs are a huge part of my life,” he said. He and his wife, Deb, own two dogs today, but Babineau’s eyes well up with tears when he talks about a pair of beloved canines in the couple’s past — both rescued, older Boston terriers with serious health issues.
Babineau feeds his neighborhood squirrels, birds and a chipmunk that will eat out of his hand. He recorded video evidence that one squirrel “waves” to him on his daily commutes from the house to his shop out back.
“I appreciate the little things,” he said.
“I talk to God a lot during the day … I told Him you know, I really love the life You’ve given me,” he said. That declaration came just a few days before his health crisis hit.
His caregivers told him that if his intestine had not burst, they might not have found the cancer until it spread throughout his body. Babineau sees God’s hand in that.
A man with Babineau’s infectious enthusiasm for life makes a lot of friends. Emotion overcomes him as he describes how they rallied to help him finish the Novi this fall. His brother-in-law, bandmates and other friends and colleagues pitched in with assembly, painting and lettering.
At his retirement party last week, the racer sat gleaming at the center of his shop floor, wearing the Novis’ signature bright-red paint.
Babineau still needs to install the engine, but the car was suitable to make its debut at this week’s Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis.
“It will mean a lot to them when they get it. They’re going to fall in love with it,” he predicted about the owners.
Later, with its Maserati V-8 engine —which resembles the original Novis — generating 400-plus horsepower, the car will be capable of 170 mph on a straightaway at vintage racing events, where the new owners plan to drive it.
Babineau spent 2 1/2 years building the newest Novi, while working on another retro-styled Indy 500 roadster at the same time.
“I’ve averaged a car a year, but these take longer,” he said about the Indy cars. During his 18 years in Auburn, he’s rolled out six Indy 500 racers and four street-legal sprint cars, which take less time.
“For one guy to build a car like that in two years, that’s really moving,” he said about the Novi.
This week, while his latest work of automotive art steals the spotlight in Indianapolis, Babineau is beginning chemotherapy. He feels upbeat about his outlook for beating cancer.
Finishing the Novi turned out to be therapeutic, taking his mind off his health crisis, he said.
When he completes his recovery, Babineau’s next masterpiece will be for himself.
On a table laden with food at his retirement party sat a hint of his future plans — a scale model of a little, green race car, Jimmy Clark’s 1965 Indy champion. Babineau has spent months reverse-engineering his plans to replicate the real thing.
“When people see it on the track, they’re just going to freak, because that’s probably one of the most famous cars at Indy,” he said about Clark’s Lotus-Ford, the first rear-engine winner at the Speedway.
“That car changed Indy forever. It made these roadsters obsolete,” Babineau added, referring to the dinosaurs of his lifelong devotion. A front-engine car never won the race again.
“I don’t know anybody that’s recreated a rear-engine car,” he said. “It’s going to be a new challenge. … This is a breath of fresh air.”
Conquering that challenge will depend on a lesson Babineau learned back in Connecticut that has carried him throughout his life.
“If you’re willing to put hard work into something,” he said, “you’re going to achieve it.”
