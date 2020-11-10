Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kimberly M. Black II, 38, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at Wayne Street and Harcourt Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tieler R. Brouse, 25, of the 500 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at Van Guilder Road on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 years old and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jerrica J. Brown, 22, of the 7000 block of Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on U.S. 20, west of C.R. 800W, on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Alexis S. Clark, 20, of the 69000 block of Ironwood Drive, Niles, Michigan, arrested at North Wayne and Mechanic streets on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Anthony B. Fiorini, 25, of the 9000 block of Bass Drive, Reading, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Avion T. Franklin, 40, of the 500 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tabitha D. Hanshaw, 39, of the 3000 block of South C.R. 1175E, LaGrange, arrested at Harcourt Road and Wohlert Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 26, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• James L. Hogue, 49, of the 4000 block of Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Nathan D. Kuhn, 39, of the 5000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Aaron J. Lochner, 39, of the 2000 block of North Saint Andrew Court, arrested at Nevada Mills Road and Lane 370 Jimmerson Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Courtney B. Raske, 24, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at Broad and Elizabeth streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Celeste M. Westendorf, 54, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Clayton D. Whitcomb, 23, of the 200 block of Ellerman Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• David J. Zervos, 39, of the 6000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
