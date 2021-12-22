FORT WAYNE — Full Potential, Inc., a state-licensed agency for developmentally disabled individuals in Fremont, and Promise Land Community, a Fremont-based nonprofit mentorship serving individuals with disabilities and their families, took 54 of its members to Fort Wayne earlier this month to watch a free sensory-friendly performance of “The Nutcracker” performed at the Arts United Center by the Fort Wayne Ballet.
The free program was made possible with the support of the AWS Foundation, a program designed to help those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities live and function more independently and be included in their community events and activities.
Sensory-friendly, sometimes called autism-friendly, activities are designed to provide the viewer with a more welcoming experience by taking into account various environmental factors such as sight, touch, taste, hearing and smell.
As awareness of the need for sensory-friendly activities continues to increase so do the number of accommodating organizations across northern Indiana.
According to the AWS Foundation, the following Fort Wayne organizations provide sensory-friendly activities: Civic Theatre’s Project Lights Up!, Science Central’s Special Abilities Days, Fort Wayne Ballet and Summit City Music Theatre.
