ASHLEY — The towns of Ashley and Husdon will will be hosting their first Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m.
The parade will begin in Hudson.
Participants will line up starting at 5 p.m. at Hudson Town Hall. The parade will end near the fire station in Ashley.
"Rumor has it that Santa and his elves will be making an appearance," said a news release on the event.
There will be prizes for best of show and a tree lighting in downtown Ashley immediately following the parade.
Afterward, there will be coffee and hot chocolate and pictures with Santa at the Ashley Fire Station. Children can decorate cookies and ornaments to take home.
The event is made possible through community interest and the support of Ashley and Hudson fire departments, said organizer Lori Plumley.
"A former citizen came up with the idea of the parade and I thought it was a great idea," Plumley said. "We are hoping for a great turnout and there will be lots of activities at the Ashley fire hall after the tree lighting."
She encouraged not just Ashley and Hudson area residents, but everyone in northeastern Indiana to attend the event and consider participating in the parade.
For details, contact Plumley at plumley.lori@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.