ANGOLA — The Steuben County jury trial of a Waterloo man accused of attempted murder for shooting at police during a rural Fremont standoff during the summer of 2018 was rescheduled to next year.
Joshua A. Kelley, 38, was transported from Allen County Jail, where he is being held on federal charges, for a hearing Thursday in Steuben Superior Court.
A trial scheduled to commence in early August was moved to Feb. 8-12. A pretrial conference will be held on Dec. 15.
Until then, Kelley will remain in Fort Wayne, where he faces possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm in the Indiana Northern District Court.
The federal charges were filed in April while Kelley was being held in Steuben County Jail awaiting the fruition of the local case, which has been pending more than two years.
It is now likely that the federal case will be resolved before Kelley appears before a Steuben County jury. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 10 and the trial for Aug. 25 in the Fort Wayne court. The case pertains to an alleged incident on March 7, 2018.
The Steuben County case includes 16 charges, among them two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder. Other charges include manufacturing methamphetamine and theft.
Kelley has a criminal record that includes methamphetamine-related convictions in DeKalb and Noble counties.
In Steuben County, Kelley came onto law enforcement’s radar when a caller reported a “dead girl in the bathroom” at a Fremont area motel to DeKalb County authorities, say court documents. Officers entered Room 12, where Kelley was staying, and found the bathroom door shut, says the probable cause affidavit. When they opened the door, Kelley allegedly was pointing a .380-caliber handgun. As the officers exited the room, Kelley allegedly fired at them.
Numerous heavily armed officers from agencies across the state, including an Indiana State Police armored vehicle, converged on the motel and the roads in the area were closed to traffic. The emergency response team deployed pepper spray gas into the room twice. On both occasions, Kelley fired a round from his gun out the window of the hotel room, court documents say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.