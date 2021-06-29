ANGOLA — Angola’s health and wellness offerings expanded this past weekend with the opening of Willow Tree Shoppes at 155 E. Wendell Jacob Ave., across North Wayne Street from Wendy’s.
The shop, which sells herbs, crystals, children’s clothing and various self-improvement items, is run by Erlinda Inniss, a medium and energy worker from Fort Wayne who found herself drawn to the Angola area.
“Clients and people kept drawing me to the area,” she said.
Inniss has been bringing the shop together since February and celebrated its grand opening on Saturday with an afternoon full of hot dogs, cupcakes, face painting and a mobile bar.
While this is Inniss’s first time owning a store, she has plenty of experience working with energy, providing readings and helping people connect with those who have passed on.
One of Inniss’s biggest inspirations is her grandmother, Erlinda Wall, who was from the Philippines.
In Inniss’s family, it is common for abilities like hers to pass down through the women. When Inniss was 13, her grandmother died, and she came to recognize her own abilities.
“It was something I couldn’t ignore anymore,” she said.
Wall shared family traditions with Inniss, such as the honey jar, which Inniss has created a whole station for in her shop.
“A honey jar is a official and proper intention and request to your guides, ancestors, angels, god, or whoever you are personally guided to,” Inniss says in the instructions at the station.
Customers pick a jar, add herbs, crystals or personal items, add or leave out honey if they prefer and seal the jar by burning a candle and letting the dripping wax cover it. After the jar is sealed, customers can choose what to do with it, such as placing it somewhere as a reminder of their wish or hiding it away somewhere to give the tradition space to work.
Besides honey jars, Willow Tree Shoppes also offers a variety of products that are made by individual crafts people, such as Hailey’s Holistic Hut.
“Everything in this store is made by a friend or someone I know,” Inniss said. “They’re super intent.”
Inniss also makes it a point to find suppliers who ethically source their materials when it comes to items such as crystals, sage and palo santo.
For more information about Inniss and Willow Tree Shoppes, visit the shop’s facebook page.
