ANGOLA —The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office now has another tool to help officers communicate with the public.
Through a grant from the Autism Society of America and private donations, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office now is equipped with communication boards in patrol vehicles.
The boards will assist deputies in communicating with persons who may be non-verbal, have limited English skills, have Autism, or other disabilities or mental health issues.
“We would like to thank the Autism Society for their wonderful gift,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
These communication boards were provided to the Sheriff’s Office through a grant from the Autism Society of America and private donations.
With those funds, the Autism Society of Indiana was able to purchase the boards for the Sheriff’s Office.
Training material on how to implement the communication boards was also provided.
The boards use pictures and a variety of other ways of communicating with individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.