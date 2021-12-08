ANGOLA — The following person was booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joel Gomez-Alvarez, 26, of the 600 block of North Cross Street, arrested at the intersection of Mill and Elizabeth Streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
