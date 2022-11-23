BRUSHY PRAIRIE — With just a few weeks time for rehearsals and staging a comedy show in an era where dramas rule, the Prairie Heights High School theater troupe didn’t expect to place well at regional competition on Saturday.
They were just excited to go and show their talent, with placing and advancing being a nice bonus if it happened.
That thought was blown away when the troupe and their show, “The Bible in 30 Minutes or Less” was announced as the second place winner, qualifying them for state competition in 2023.
Director Corrine Reed was shocked and extremely happy when her cast was called.
“In a day full of amazing dramas, we didn’t know how our comedy would do,” she said. “They performed fantastically and really deserved the win.”
Senior Samuel Updike brought home an individual award on the day as well, being named one of two best supporting performers by the day's judges.
Senior Onyx Rearick also was recognized as the outstanding performer from Prairie Heights by the state thespian officers.
Cast members got their scripts just days after the troupe’s run of George and Ira Gershwin’s “Nice Work if You Can Get It” ended in October. They had a couple of read-throughs, selected parts and began their two weeks of rehearsal time.
Such a quick turnaround meant quick-learning for lines, quickly digging out costumes and props, and, of course, making sure the show was tweaked to hit the time limit set for a regional show, which is only 45 minutes from the time a troupe hits the stage to the time the last thespian and prop leaves.
Cast members pulled it off, however, and are one of two troupes advancing from the Bethel University Regional. The other troupe advancing is Warsaw High School, Warsaw.
The show itself takes audiences through every book of the Bible in half an hour, or less, as the title suggests. Along the way, they meet a variety of characters, hear a variety of Bible stories and definitely share a few laughs.
The majority of the cast shared multiple roles, which meant flying changes and adopting a variety of characters that each had to switch to being at the drop of a hat.
The 2023 State Conference and Competition will be at St. Mary’s College in South Bend from Jan. 20-22.
