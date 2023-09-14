ANGOLA — Hispanic Heritage Month occupies an exhibit at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County and is now available, said Karen Holman from Adult Services and Programming.
ANGOLA — Hispanic Heritage Month occupies an exhibit at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County and is now available, said Karen Holman from Adult Services and Programming.
“This is the very first year we’ve done this,” said Holman.
Hispanic Heritage Month, she said, is the time when the Americans recognize the five Central American nations that won their independence from Spain.
The celebrations initially started as the “National Heritage Week” in 1968, and in 1988 it was changed to a month-long observance, said Holman.
Despite the month traditionally referring to the Central American independence from Spain, the exhibit at the Angola library this year is based on the Mexican Revolution, and the artists that were active at that time.
“This was a ten-year-long bloody struggle to overthrow the dictatorship of Porfirio Diaz and establish a constitutional republic,” said Holman.
Diaz was a Mexican general and politician, who served seven terms as the President of Mexico — the period that is often referred to as Porfiriato and has been characterized by as dictatorship due to violent means and legal abuse, but at the same time his rule ended political instability and achieved growth after decades of economic stagnation.
Holman said she became interested in the period because she wanted to focus on something more modern than independence from Spain, and she became interested in the artists that worked during the time of the revolution in Mexico, and in the fact that some of them were against the revolution.
“I was focusing on the artists that helped support the movement,” said Holman. “There was a great division among the artists in Mexico because some claimed it was doing more harm to the Mexican people.”
Holman said that to her knowledge there were twice as many Mexicans that died during this revolution than American soldiers that died during the WWII considering that the repercussions and the small flare ups after the revolution lasted longer than the war.
The librarian said she decided to put the exhibit together because the Hispanic population in Angola “has grown quite a bit.”
“We have a few businesses in town that are Hispanic owned,” said Holman.
She said she has been trying to put together a Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit for a few years now, and she would like to repeat it in the future, hopefully, with some of the artifacts that can be linked to the time and place.
“It would be very nice to have some,” said Holman.
She said by the artifacts she meant folk art pieces still prevalent in Mexico, clothing, canned goods, and food to represent the culture.
This year, the exhibit is made of Mexican authors’ books written in the last 10 years and illustrations of the works of the Mexican artists of the time, such as Frida Kahlo, Rufino del Carmen Arellanes Tamayo, and Jose Clemente Orzoko.
