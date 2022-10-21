ANGOLA — Purdue University’s President-Elect Mung Chiang embarked on a northeast Indiana tour to reach his goal of visiting all 92 Indiana counties, visiting Angola on Friday.
Chiang visited Allen County on Thursday evening for dinner, and then headed north on Friday morning, visiting DeKalb and Steuben counties. Next, he moved to LaGrange County and headed back south, stopping in Noble, Whitley and Huntington counties.
When Chiang takes office in January, following the retirement of President Mitch Daniels, he will serve as the head of the university and all university staff, including Purdue Extension personnel.
Purdue Extension serves as the local branch of the university and exists in all 92 counties.
Local Purdue Extension offices are tasked with “taking the university research to the local people.”
Purdue Extension shares research-based information in the areas of agriculture and natural resources, community development, health and human sciences, and 4-H youth development.
The Purdue Extension Office in Steuben County is located in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
During his visit, Chiang met with local stakeholders and Purdue Extension partners to learn about the community and how Purdue University can help.
Carrie Sanders, Denny Springer and Matt Wiedenhofer welcomed Chiang and discussed the benefits and challenges facing our local community.
Sanders serves as the sustainability director of Farmers and Ranchers in Action and co-owner of Grains & Greens Inc. She and her husband Ryan are very active volunteers with Steuben County non-profits.
Springer is the owner of PolyFusion Inc. and an advocate for youth STEM education.
Wiedenhofer serves as the superintendent of Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and has recently made a connection with Purdue Extension, hoping to provide a more robust educational experience for his K-12 students.
Purdue Extension staff and the stakeholders discussed the hometown labor force, the lack of broadband, the shortage of affordable housing options, the need for increased STEM education and advanced training in specialized fields.
Chiang currently serves as the John A. Edwardson dean of engineering and executive vice president for strategic initiatives at Purdue. Chiang will replace current Daniels on Jan. 1. Daniels has served as Purdue’s president since January 2013.
Chiang has served the university for five years. Under his leadership, the College of Engineering has earned it highest rankings.
As Chiang’s develops his vision for Indiana and the Purdue University community, it is clear he is interested and invested in taking action on issues affecting Indiana residents to improve the lives and livelihoods, said a statement from Purdue Extension Steuben County.
