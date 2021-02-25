ORLAND — Orland fire officials spoke of possible benefits if a fire territory was formed across the northern tier of townships in Steuben County in a meeting Thursday night.
The second of three scheduled public hearings on the possible formation of a fire protection territory in northern Steuben County took place at the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department Thursday evening.
The ongoing hearings are a required step in the process of creating a fire protection territory, which is an interlocal agreement between two or more neighboring government entities for the purpose of sharing the costs of providing fire protection services to the communities within the territory.
The Fremont Fire Territory, which would encompass the towns of Fremont and Orland, as well as Clear Lake Township, Fremont Township, Jamestown Township and Millgrove Township, has been proposed as a way of generating additional revenue for the Fremont Fire Department and Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department, the two main providers that service the area, since most of the government entities are already levying the maximum amount of taxes state law says can be levied for fire protection.
Fremont Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle said at the first public hearing and informational session on Feb. 11 that the current plan to create a fire territory has its origins in conversations he had with former Orland Fire Chief Kim Norton about the financial needs and shortfalls of both departments dating back several years.
If the six communities, each a different taxing district, voted to approve the creation of a fire protection territory, each taxing district would eliminate its current tax levy for fire protection services and instead adopt a uniform tax rate amounting to roughly $0.21 per $100 in taxable property value. The Fremont Fire Territory could generate between $2.2 million and $2.3 million annually over the next three years, according to a financial impact analysis done by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors.
Both incorporated Fremont and unincorporated Fremont Township would see the lowest percentage increase in property taxes at 3.5%, while Millgrove Township residents would see an estimated 16.8% increase — the highest of any of the six districts. That’s because Millgrove currently levies a much lower district tax rate than Fremont. The four other towns and townships would see an estimated increase of between 8.5 to 16.3%, dependent on their base district tax rate.
The money generated from the territory would greatly help both the Fremont Fire Department and the Orland Volunteer Fire Department, officials from those towns say, as both departments are struggling to retain paid-on-call volunteer firefighters, replace equipment and keep up with facility maintenance needs.
“What we stand to gain from this is a future, and an increase in case and professionalism,” said former Orland Fire Chief Kim Norton, who along with fire board president Jim Milleman, talked about the benefits Orland would receive from participating in the Fremont Fire Territory.
While Thursday’s informational presentation was mostly similar to the first hearing held on Feb. 11 at the Fremont Fire Department, some new information about the structure of the proposed interlocal agreement and how the territory would be organized, was revealed.
Hufnagle said the Fremont Fire Territory will be governed by a seven-member fire territory executive board that has at least one representative from each government entity sitting on the advisory body, plus one individual representing Orland Community Fire Department, which is a nonprofit corporation and not a municipal agency. Under the current plan, the town of Fremont would be designated as the provider unit of government, responsible for handling the funds and initiating the budgeting process each year, and will have two representatives on the board.
Ultimately, the board would play an advisory role only. Affairs would remain as usual, Hufnagle said, with the Fremont Fire Territory contracting with the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department to provide fire protection services to the communities in the territory’s western region.
While both departments have explained that they want to use the money taken in from the territory to retain volunteers, hire full-time firefighters, and even someday possibly create an emergency medical service, there is still no public information available yet about how those dollars would be split between Fremont and Orland, as those details are still being ironed out.
“We haven’t looked that far yet because the interlocal agreement hasn’t been completed with the attorney,” Hufnagle said, in response to an audience member’s question about how much money the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department could expect to receive annually under the interlocal agreement. “That (agreement) will be issued to all governing bodies as we go forward into the third meeting.”
Hufnagle assured those present at Thursday’s hearing that the interlocal agreement presented at the third and final public hearing will include that information.
“All of the particulars, including percentages, will be in that,” he said.
The third and final scheduled public hearing will take place on March 18 at 6 p.m. at the Fremont Fire Department, 100 Spring St., Fremont. Paige Sansone, a partner at Baker Tilly, said in total five public notices will have been published prior to the final hearing in order to try to make sure as many people know about what’s going on as possible.
Immediately following the March 18 public hearing, all six government entities are expected to take a vote on whether to approve the agreement. If only one backs out, the entire agreement will have to be scrapped and the process restarted next spring, if at all. That’s because state law mandates that the three public hearings and vote on an agreement have to take place between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Assuming the six government entities vote to move forward with the plan, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance would still need to approve the initial maximum property tax levy.
Hufnagle closed Thursday’s hearing encouraging anyone with remaining questions about the proposal to contact the Orland or Fremont fire departments for more information.
