Five people arrested by police over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Phillip S. Brooks, 38, of the 500 block of Maple Drive, arrested at Harcourt Drive and Wohlert Street on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Carlos E. Carrera, 38, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Shane L. Hertel, 49, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Skyler D. Schrock, 24, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested in the 800 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and domestic battery.
• Robert L. Whitford, 43, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery by bodily waste and a felony charge of domestic battery.
