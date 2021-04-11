SDI pledges $1.5 million to Trine engineering expansion
ANGOLA — The Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. has pledged $1.5 million toward Trine University's engineering facility expansion, the university announced Monday.
In honor of Steel Dynamics' support, the 40,000-square-foot expansion will be named the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing.
A longtime supporter of Trine University, the Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. has provided major gifts toward the Steel Dynamics Inc./Keith E. Busse Athletic and Recreation Center and the Thunder Ice Arena.
Enrollment in the Allen School of Engineering and Computing has risen 72% over the past decade to nearly 1,000 students, with engineering students accounting for more than 40% of Trine's main campus student population.
The $12.5 million new building is intended to become a focal point at the center of campus and a showcase for student work.
DeKalb County will not have mask mandate
AUBURN — DeKalb County will not require people to wear masks in public places, now that Indiana counties can make their own COVID-19 rules.
“DeKalb County will not impose a mask mandate unless conditions change or new science indicates a necessity,” county Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Tuesday.
As personal advice for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19, “Mask-wearing can be considered optional until there’s evidence that there’s a variant that’s causing disease,” Souder added.
He asked residents to respect the rules of businesses and stores that choose to continue requiring masks.
Souder said he “stands 100% behind” the decision by local schools to continue their mask mandates through the end of this school year.
Auburn moves to borrow $4.3 million
AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council on Tuesday began steps to issue a $4.31 million bond.
The bond would refinance $2.25 million of existing debt from 2011, leaving approximately $2.1 million for new projects.
Last week, Mayor Mike Ley met behind closed doors with the council to discuss possible acquisitions of real estate with the $2.1 million.
The bond ordinance’s text includes a list of possible uses for the $2.1 million:
Plans are moving ahead for the city to buy the DeKalb County highway garage property in south Auburn for $305,000. The 5-acre tract would be used to expand neighboring Eckhart Park. The county highway department is moving to a larger property on the east edge of Waterloo.
Art on Main project features beehive boxes
KENDALLVILLE — This year, downtown Kendallville will be abuzz with brightly decorate honeybee hive boxes for the 2021 Art on Main project.
Just the boxes, though, bees not included.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce will distribute 20 hive boxes as part of this year’s Art on Main program. It allows local groups or organizations the chance to decorate the annual item, which is then displayed on Main Street throughout the summer and later auctioned to raise money for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Main Street organization.
In recent years, Art on Main has featured items including benches, wheelbarrows and rain barrels, which each get unique paint jobs before going on display.
The Chamber is also planning to decorate downtown with pollinator-friendly flowers as well as sandwich boards containing information about bee facts and conservation tips.
Work underway on East Noble bus garage expansion
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble students and staff members were on spring break last week, but crews working on a new expansion at the district’s Ohio Street bus garage weren’t taking the week off.
Work has been ongoing for about a month now, but with the weather turning, work has been shifting outdoors as opposed to indoors.
Crews are hard at work moving earth at the site, getting started on the $5 million expansion that will not only improve the facilities for the transportation department but will also become the future home of the district’s technology department.
Buses have been moved from the Ohio Street site to temporary locations around the city, while work is on going. In Kendallville, some buses are being parked at the Council in Aging at Main and Iddings, while other buses are temporarily parked at East Noble Middle School over spring break.
Sheriff to ask for manpower
ALBION — Noble County Sheriff Max Weber told the Noble County Council Monday that he plans to ask for additional manpower when budget hearings come around this August.
“I want to plan on adding a couple of officers,” Weber said. “I don’t want any less than two.”
Weber provided the council with a detailed report comparing Noble County to counties with a similar population and how many deputies those communities have.
The Indiana counties of Henry, Noble, Lawrence, Dubois, DeKalb, Marshall, Jackson and Shelby all have populations between 40,000-50,000, according to data provided by Weber. Noble County ranks No. 1 in population of those counties at 47,945, but it ranks tied for fifth in the number of merit deputies at 21.
Jail now a possibility in courthouse talks
ANGOLA — Discussion of a new Steuben County judicial center/courthouse has grown to include talk of possibly building a new jail.
While a new jail might not be high on the list, it is part of the consideration as county officials look at the needs of the judicial branch of government and the seemingly never-ending planning for a new facility for the courts.
It would also appear the search for a new Steuben County judicial center/courthouse is moving away from the plan to put it on Steuben County Courtyard green space.
Steuben County officials seem to have shifted their sights to locations closer to the Steuben County Jail and Courthouse Annex, either on existing parking lots or possibly connected to the Annex/Jail complex.
One of the assignments given to RQAW is to study the design of the current jail to determine if it could accommodate another story structurally should an additional floor be needed in the future. That was the way the jail was designed in 1991 to allow for growth in incarceration needs. The jail opened in 1992.
Manufactured housing park purchased
AUBURN — Crown Communities LLC of California has purchased the West Edge Park manufactured housing community of Auburn.
With 660 units, the park is one of the largest in Indiana, and the new owners intend to keep it at high quality, said Alexander Cabot of Crown Communities.
The new owners bought the property April 1 from the children of the late Burt and Elsie Dickman, who founded West Edge Park in the mid-1960s.
“We want to put a lot of money into the community and assure that it epitomizes the standard of manufactured-housing-community living in the state of Indiana,” Cabot said.
Crown Communities owns and operates 15 manufactured-housing facilities across the nation with 3,000 total spaces, Cabot said. West Edge Park now becomes its largest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.