ANGOLA — A three-vehicle accident on Interstate 69 closed the northbound lanes for over an hour and a half Friday afternoon.
Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department along with the Angola Fire Department and Steuben County EMS was dispatched to the 346 mile marker around 5:30 p.m.
The multi-vehicle accident included a semi-tractor trailer and a van, with the van being engulfed in flames. When responding deputies arrived it was quickly determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash.
A Steuben County Sheriff’s Department news release said the initial crash investigation indicated that a white 2017 Kenworth bobtail tractor driven by 29-year-old Nai Ye Koko of Troy, New York was traveling northbound on I-69 following a white 2010 Ford Econoline Van driven by 46-year-old Nathan Hadfield of Coldwater, Michigan when northbound traffic began to slow due to the high traffic volume combined with an upcoming lane restriction.
As traffic slowed, Koko’s vehicle collided with the rear of Hadfield’s vehicle due to following too closely and unsafe speed for the traffic conditions. That collision caused the Ford Econoline Van to burst into flames and pushed Hadfield’s vehicle into the rear of a black 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 61- year-old John Neal of Wilmington, Ohio.
As a result of the crash, Koko suffered pain to his neck, Hadfield suffered bleeding to the head, and Neal suffered pain to the back. All three drivers were transported to Cameron Hospital by Steuben County EMS for treatment. Seatbelts were in use and effective.
It had been raining at the time of the crash and the roadway surface was wet. Koko was cited for following too close and issued a written warning for unsafe speed.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Angola Police, Angola Fire Rescue, Indiana State Police, and Steuben County EMS.
