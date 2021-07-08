INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marks the start of the 20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana.
The ride will begin with a departure ceremony at the Police and Firefighters Memorial in downtown Indianapolis at 8 a.m. Cyclists will depart shortly after comments by Spencer Moore, retired Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant and father of fallen IMPD Officer David Moore, killed in the line of duty in 2011.
The ride will conclude the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, at Crown Hill Cemetery with a closing ceremony at 2 p.m. Jerry Baker, retired IUPUI Police and father of fallen Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Baker, killed in the line of duty in 2001, will provide the closing message. All are welcome to attend.
Ride Route
Day 1, Monday, July 12 — Indianapolis to Richmond
Day 2, Tuesday, July 13 – Richmond to Bluffton
Day 3, Wednesday, July 14 — Bluffton to Angola
Day 4, Thursday, July 15 — Angola to South Bend
Day 5, Friday, July 16 — South Bend to Merrillville
Day 6, Saturday, July 17 — Merrillville to Kentland
Day 7, Sunday, July 18 — Kentland to Terre Haute
Day 8, Monday, July 19 — Terre Haute to Princeton
Day 9, Tuesday, July 20 — Princeton to Huntingburg
Day 10, Wednesday, July 21 — Huntingburg to Jeffersonville
Day 11, Thursday, July 22 — Jeffersonville to Madison
Day 12, Friday, July 23 — Madison to Bloomington
Day 13, Saturday, July 24 — Bloomington to Indianapolis
Additional information on specific locations of meals and overnights can be found by clicking on the Calendar tab of the website. Click view calendar and the month of July at copscycling4survivors.org/events.php.
To track the ride’s progress, stops and activities, like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page (Cops Cycling for Survivors). For more information about the organization, donations made, or this year’s ride, visit the website: copscycling4survivors.org/.
The Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana.
Funds raised from this event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line-of-duty.
While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all Indiana’s line of duty death officers, this year’s ride pays special tribute to those officers who died in 2020:
• Officer Kenneth Lester, Richmond Police Department, End of Watch Feb. 10, 2020;
• Officer Breann Leath, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, End of Watch April 9, 2020
• Sgt. Te’Juan Johnson, Charlestown Police Department, End of Watch Dec. 2, 2020.
Since Indiana’s 2019 line of duty deaths could not be properly honored due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, special honors are also given to:
• Chief David Hewitt, Rising Sun Police Department, End of Watch Feb. 13, 2019
• Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan, Indiana State Police, End of Watch Oct. 11, 2019.
