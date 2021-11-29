ANGOLA — The Downtown Angola Coalition is in the process of hiring a Main Street director to help lead the local nonprofit organization.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is part of the Indiana Main Street program administered by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“Studies show that communities that have strong Main Street organizations build better relationships, have vibrant downtowns and create a better quality of life for inhabitants and favorable experiences for visitors,” said Colleen Everage, president of Downtown Angola Coalition. “Our Main Street is only a few years old, and with assistance from the city of Angola, this is an amazing opportunity and time we are living in for Angola. It takes a village and a lot of people with big hearts.”
Candidates can apply through the online employment portal. It is hoped that interviews will be conducted prior to the holidays so the director can begin on Jan. 1.
The full-time position is paid through city of Angola money and Downtown Angola Coalition funds.
It was decided by the Downtown Angola board that to best serve the community, a full-time director was needed to administer, organize and plan events for the downtown.
There are four pillars to a Main Street organization — economic development, promotion, organization and design.
The focus area is downtown Angola but is not limited to partnerships outside of downtown, which impacts much in the community.
Angola’s Main Street is behind the Arts Festival, reviving the Fall Fest, several placemaking projects-like Birdsong Park, placement of Sojourner Truth sculpture at the Steuben County Courthouse and other educational and economic development projects.
Downtown Angola also organizes family activities like the holiday wagon rides, which are Friday, and Santa’s arrival, which was held last week.
In addition, it is a conduit for additional financial opportunities through the state of Indiana that bring additional funds to the community.
Currently, there is a downtown outdoor historic museum being worked on in partnership with the Historic Preservation Commission that will be unveiled in early summer 2022.
For more information, search for the position on Indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.