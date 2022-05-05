ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation's youth philanthropy program, FIST, welcomed special guests at their March meeting.
The superintendents from Fremont Community Schools, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, and Hamilton Community Schools were invited to join FIST for lunch to learn more about what they do.
William Stitt from Fremont Community Schools and Matthew Widenhoefer from Metropolitan School District of Steuben County both congratulated the students on taking initiative in their community and making a difference.
Each student spoke briefly during the lunch, sharing a piece of what they have learned about philanthropy, teamwork, and nonprofits. The lunch was a demonstration of the importance and power of collaboration - when schools work together across the county, they can make a big difference.
Thank you to the school administrations and community members who support SCCF's youth philanthropists!
