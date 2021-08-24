ANGOLA — Long hauls are one of Bill McClanahan’s specialties.
To go from rags to riches may be too long a haul for some but not local businessman McClanahan.
Before he owned and operated Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair in Angola and even further before opening a second facility in Fremont, McClanahan went looking to Farmers State Bank for repairs instead of him being the one doing the work.
Speaking to his friends, family and fellow Steuben County business owners Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for his company’s third facility, McClanahan said, “We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for (Farmers State Bank). I said to them, ‘I don’t know what to do from here, we’re broke. I don’t know where we’re going.’”
McClanahan said he owes the growth not only to his family and employees but to his community for supporting them for more than 45-years.
“I’m just proud of the whole organization, the way they brought it,” he said. “We’re looking forward to serving the community for a lot of years to come and this is our next step, right here.”
Maintaining that entrepreneurial fearless ambition, McClanahan said, “We’ve never been here before, never thought we’d ever get to this point. It’s a very scary thought for me, but it’s the right thought.
McClanahan said he will eventually be turning the businesses over to his children.
Ken Wilson, president of JICI Construction, the company heading the construction of the West Maumee Street facility, said, “I would like to thank you on behalf of JICI and the whole community. I think you are making a good, sound choice right here. It’s going to be an excellent facility for years and years to come.”
The new Bill’s is almost right across the highway from his first Angola facility.
A projected opening was set for spring 2022.
