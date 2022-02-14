RENO, Nev. — Trine University is ranked as one of the nation’s best schools for earning a master’s degree online by website OnlineMastersDegrees.org.
In the site’s 2022 rankings, Trine was named among the Best Engineering Management Online Master’s Degrees and Best Online MBA Programs.
Trine University’s Master of Science in engineering management degree is designed for engineers seeking to move into a management role.
“We’re excited but not surprised that even more organizations are recognizing the quality of Trine University’s online degree programs,” said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline. “Offering a convenient, flexible platform for classes, academic excellence built on more than 135 years of history, affordable tuition including more than 45 courses with no textbook fees, and a supportive environment, TrineOnline programs are helping an increasing number of students meet their educational and career goals.”
Trine’s recognition comes at a time when enrollment in master’s degree programs is on the rise. In October 2021, the Council of Graduate Schools reported a 7.3% increase in first-time graduate student enrollment in Fall 2020. First-time, part-time student enrollment rose by 13.5%. The CGS report cites the growth of online and hybrid learning options as a primary driver of these trends.
“As enrollment in master’s degree programs expands, it’s important to showcase colleges and universities with a clear focus on flexible learning and affordable tuition,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org. “Each school in our rankings offers partially or fully online master’s degree options and a price tag that works for students.”
OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 schools using data from the U.S. Dept. of Education. Its data science team then created an algorithm to rank these schools in 70 unique master’s degree subjects. To qualify, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have both academic counseling and career placement services available to students. Primary data points applied to the ranking algorithm include the following:
• Number of online programs in subject area
• Number of online students
• Online program tuition and fees
• Percentage of students offered institutional aid
• Amount of institutional aid awarded per student
Six percent of postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.
In addition to ranking online master’s programs in each subject overall, OnlineMastersDegrees.org developed individual category rankings. Schools can see how they stack up against their peers in each ranking metric. This also helps prospective students identify which schools excel in the areas that matter the most to them.
“Each student has different professional and academic priorities,” said Darland. “For example, one student might need a school with multiple online program options in their subject area, while another needs a school that offers generous student aid packages. These category rankings help students target institutions based on their specific wants and needs.”
OnlineMastersDegrees.org began in 2020 to support online learning at the master’s level. Its user-friendly, research-backed content helps students find scholarships, resources, financial aid, and connect with accredited colleges and universities across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.