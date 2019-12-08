ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County school buses have had three “encounters” with deer so far this school year.
Last week, a Fremont Community Schools bus had to lock up its brakes to avoid hitting a deer. While some students were reportedly shook up by the incident, no one was injured and the bus did not strike the deer.
With northeast Indiana containing some of the highest concentrations of deer in Indiana, many motorists incur collisions with deer. Annually, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says there are more than 14,000 vehicle-deer collisions. One insurance industry website said the chances of hitting a deer with a vehicle in Indiana was 1 in 147, which ranks the state 25th in the country.
Being large vehicles that generally travel at slow rates of speed, buses in northeast Indiana school districts rarely hit deer. But they do.
“This year we have had three bus vs. deer encounters. The bus usually wins,” said Gary Puckett, transportation director for the MSD of Steuben County. “The damage to one of the buses was minimal. Our mechanics were able to straighten the slightly bent bumper. The other two buses received no damage. So, no insurance claims. We cannot confirm injury or death to any of the three deer as they fled after contacting the bus.”
Communication key
The procedure transportation departments follow is similar to advice the DNR gives to all motorists: Once you strike a deer, pull off the road in a safe location. At MSD, the drivers are supposed to check all the passengers for injuries or distress. Once this takes place and the bus is secured, there’s a lengthy protocol to follow before the bus can continue on with its route.
Bus drivers at MSD are also told to radio in to their transportation department when they have been seeing but not necessarily hitting deer.
“When necessary, drivers communicate these sightings over the bus radio to alert other bus drivers who will be driving that same road a few minutes later,” he said.
With a predominantly rural district like Prairie Heights Community Schools, you might expect a rash of collisions, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“We have less than one deer accident per year, maybe three in the last five years,” said Gaylon Wisel, transportation director at Prairie Heights. “Our drivers try to stop before hitting a deer if possible. They will not drive off the roadway or drive left of center to avoid striking a deer.”
That is the same advice given to motorists by the DNR.
Speed a factor
Speed is also a factor with buses. Plain and simple, buses do not travel at great rates of speed, unless they are on state and federal highways. Even then, they typically drive slower than the speed limit.
“There are frequent sightings of deer along our rural routes during this time of year, but rarely do we have a scenario that causes issues for bus operation. While buses are traveling along our rural roads they are usually not traveling at a high rate of speed, as they are preparing for their next student stops and watching for student passengers waiting in the dark,” said Josh Buhro, director of transportation at East Noble Schools.
Buhro said he can only recall one bus-deer incident at East Noble and he attributes that to driver attention and slow rates of speed of travel.
“School buses are limited to a maximum of 40 mph unless traveling a state or federal highway. When you combine that with the common practice of drivers to limit their daily speeds to a speed safe for travel in even poor road conditions, there usually is time for their reaction and preparation,” Buhro said.
It also helps that drivers are high above the road, which provides better visibility of anything that might be in the road, be it an animal or some obstruction.
At West Noble, deer collisions have been rare.
“We don’t have any sort of deer deterrent that we utilize here at West Noble, but we also have been somehow free from accidents with deer for quite some time,” said Galen Mast, superintendent at West Noble Schools.
No strikes in 20 years
While Fremont Transportation Supervisor Tim Bressler says bus drivers haven’t hit a deer in some 20 years, Superintendent Bill Stitt said, it’s not for a lack of deer in Steuben County, which typically has one of the highest hunting harvests in the state, something DNR officials over the years have said equates to a high deer population.
“Someone told me when I first started at Fremont,” Stitt said, “we have two types of people in Steuben County: Ones who have hit a deer and ones who will hit a deer.”
Buhro also attributed the low bus-deer collision incidents in northeast Indiana to the fact that drivers have rules to follow that other motorists do not.
“Bus drivers while in a bus are prevented from having access to many of the distractions that cause issues for other motorists,” Buhro said. They can’t be doing things like talking on cellphones, eating food or applying makeup.
The time of day when deer are most active is when buses are out on their routes, at dawn and pre-dusk hours. Late fall is also the time of year when most vehicle-deer collisions occur because deer are in their mating season and hunting season is underway.
“We do see a big increase in deer activity in the fall when deer hunting season opens, particularly the gun season,” Puckett said.
Based on DNR statistics, the rate of vehicle-deer collisions is now in its typical annual decline from its peak in November.
But, we’re never completely out of the woods in northeast Indiana.
“Our drivers report several sightings of deer on their routes throughout the year without incident,” Puckett said.
Noble and Steuben counties consistently land in the top five in the state for deer harvest and deer-vehicle collisions.
