ANGOLA — The Steuben County Farmers Market is up and running for its 21st season.
Organizer Colleen Holman said there's been a renewed emphasis on getting vendors who are selling homegrown goods and food products, though there's still a wide variety of crafters still involved this year.
Just like Holman, who was selling fresh herbs and other goods this past Saturday, veteran vendors Karen and Terry Dalrymple of Steuben County returned for their 21st season with their locally harvested honey.
The honey they sell is all natural, raw and unfiltered. “It’s good for coughs, allergies, digestion, and even burns,” Karen is known to say.
The Dalrymples also offer blended, flavored and creamed honey. Black raspberry, peach, cinnamon, and lemon flavored honey are popular choices. Karen also creates beeswax candles and homemade rugs.
There are other seasoned veterans of the market back this year, like Tony Wilder, who sells custom furniture.
Many of the vendors accept cash, cards and other digital payment options.
The Steuben County Farmers Market is open every Saturday at 317 S. Wayne St., from 8 a.m. to noon until October.
A mid-week version of the Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from July-October at Monument Plaza, 101 N. Gilmore St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.