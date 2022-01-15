ANGOLA — The Steuben County Bar Association will continue a Martin Luther King Jr. Day outreach with Talk To A Lawyer Day on Monday.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Attorney Marylyn Ernsberger said this year’s event is being dedicated to the late Michael Morrissey, one of the original attorneys who organized the event. Mr. Morrissey died last fall.
People with questions about civil and criminal law issues are welcomed.
The program is open to the general public, and the attorneys will provide consultations of approximately 15 minutes to answer general law-related questions and to offer legal information. The attorneys are only offering advice and not legal representation.
Established in 2002, Talk to a Lawyer Today is an annual tribute to King. The program provides legal assistance to those in need by offering free legal consultations to the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
While the sessions provide only advice, the day also opens a door to local legal professionals for those that may be unfamiliar with the way the court system works.
The event is part of a nationwide effort.
Eight local attorneys will be volunteering their time in two-hour blocks throughout the day.
The attorneys participating include Ernsberger, Craig Benson, Jonathan Cress, Ron Thomas, James McEntarfer, Frank Stewart, Gregory Cranston and Steven Mayer.
