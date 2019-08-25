ANGOLA — If you ask Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, he’ll tell you arts have brought a better quality of life to the community.
“Arts are another thing to get people out and active in our community,” he said. “It’s one more thing to help our economy.”
That’s why Angola now has a Mayor’s Arts Council that is quite active, even in its infancy. The council got its start in October, 2018.
“I’ve thought for a long time we needed an arts council,” Hickman said. “I felt it was needed to help artists get things going in our community.”
Projects the council has already worked on include bringing sculptures to the downtown Public Square and assisting two Angola High School seniors, Brooklynn Shively and Teryn Stanley, get Imagine Alley open.
Hickman said there will be an additional project in the coming months as well. Other business owners in downtown Angola have also reached out since the alley’s opening saying they’d like their buildings and alleys done, too.
Artists tend to be great at their craft, not as much in promoting themselves. But, the arts council is able to help with that.
“Lots of people enjoy art and support it without being artists themselves,” he said. “Get them and the artists together to promote and things happen.”
Outdoor art exhibits every summer have become a staple that draws people to the downtown business district in Auburn.
The 2019 exhibit, “That’s How we Roll,” features 20 decorated wooden antique-style wheelbarrows fixed throughout the downtown business district.
The display has been on since June and will continue through September.
The auction will be Sept. 12 during a dinner auction. Mobile bidding will be available provided by DeKalb Health according to a post on the Downtown Auburn Business Association Facebook page.
Tickets for the auction and Dueling Pianos are almost sold out but can be bought while supplies last at Carbaugh Jewelers.
Kendallville also has downtown art this summer in the form of 20 custom-painted Adirondack chairs as part of the Art on Main project by Experience the Heart of Kendallville.
Also auctioned in September, the funds raised from selling the chairs will be split between the artist and funding 2020’s art installation.
Kendallville’s auction is set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the corner of Wes Mitchell and Orchard Streets.
Hamilton, like other communities, also has art installations in the summer months for visitors to the small, lake town to enjoy.
This year’s art was metal frogs that area artists painted.
“We have some very cool metal art,” said Mary Vail of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Like in the Kendallville and Auburn communities, Hamilton auctions its artwork off every year as a fundraiser.
“We have raised $10-15,000 in various years,” Vail said.
Hamilton’s art installations in the past have included metal fish, boats, flip-flop sandals and now frogs. Some of the past works can be seen hanging in different businesses in town.
The frogs were auctioned off Saturday during Summer Fest held in downtown Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.