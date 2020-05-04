Four people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were lodged in the Steuben County Jail following arrests by law enforcement officers over the weekend..
• Amber E. Dearduff, 32, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and charges of possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Ian A. Harley, 54, of the 400 block of Lane 150 Lake James, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 37, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Darla M. Watson, 38, of the 700 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
