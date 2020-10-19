ANGOLA — Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar — all for Special Olympics, stand up and holler!
A drive-by celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday will give Steuben County Special Olympians a boost. Athletes will be at Commons Park near the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion showing their medals and sharing their accomplishments.
Because of COVID-19, local people involved in Special Olympics have been sidelined this year. There have been no practices and no competitions.
There probably won’t be a basketball season, said coach Annie Torrey, resting her hopes on the state games in June in Terre Haute.
Indiana Summer Games are held on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The Thursday-through-Sunday experience attracts nearly 3,000 athletes and unified partners from across the state for a variety of Olympic-type sports such as bowling, cycling, horseshoes, power lifting, swimming and track and field.
Other highlights include Tent Town — a carnival like event — and preventative screens.
“If athletes need glasses, they can get them through that program,” said Jan Wilson, Steuben County’s Special Olympics director. Last year, the local athletes all got new athletic shoes through the Unified Fitness Club.
Molly Veldman said she looks forward to the state meet every year for the fun, the fanfare and the friendship. Her favorite part: “meeting new people,” she said.
Brianna Torrez said track is one of her favorite events, but added, “I like them all.” She has participated in bowling and volleyball among other sports.
“You get to spend time with your friends,” Torrez said.
The drive-by celebration on Sunday will provide a socially distanced way for athletes to gather. Local supporters should assemble in the lower parking lot west of the pavilion, where a police car will be waiting to lead a procession. The athletes will arrive early and those driving by should start lining up around 2:45 p.m., said Wilson.
“Lots of honking and cheering for the athletes,” said Wilson.
People must stay inside their cars as the Steuben County Special Olympics program must abide by strict guidelines for athlete safety in light of the pandemic.
Those rules have so severely limited the places and ways they can participate that no meaningful Special Olympics projects have occurred in Steuben County since the state shutdown in March, said Wilson.
Assistant director Penny Burlew has tried to keep spirits high with her Coaches Corner update every Wednesday through her Facebook page.
“She kind of peps up the athletes and lets people know what is going on,” said Wilson.
Burlew’s daughter, Nicole Schieber, who has been in college level courses to further her promotion of Special Olympics, is also a strong local envoy for Steuben County Special Olympics.
Burlew urged people to join the parade on Sunday.
“If we could get as many people as possible,” she said. “It’s our athletes’ one time to shine.”
Wilson thanked the Angola Parks and Recreation Department for allowing the observation.
A donation basket will be set out Sunday.
This year, said Torrey, some Trine University students have volunteered to provide one-on-one assistance to local athletes during the state games. Fund raising is starting now to cover the costs of the college students’ trips.
For additional details, contact Wilson at 243-1873.
