ANGOLA — Steuben County public high schools are partnering with Trine University to host "Virtual FAFSA and Financial Aid Night" on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The one-hour event will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Students and parents from Angola, Fremont, Prairie Heights and Hamilton high schools who want to participate can contact their school guidance counselors to get the Zoom link.
"With events such as college fairs and information sessions canceled or limited due to the pandemic, we wanted to provide this resource for Steuben County students who are looking to continue their education after high school," said Kelly McGuire, executive director of enrollment at Trine.
McGuire will present on topics including:
• What is financial aid?
• How is financial aid calculated?
• Types and sources of financial aid
• How to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid
Stephanie Smith, scholar and data specialist for the Questa Education Foundation, also will present on that organization's resources for college students. Questa offers several programs to help area students graduate from college with less debt.
The presentation will be recorded and distributed to Steuben County high schools for future use. For more information, contact area high school guidance counselors or email McGuire at mcguirek@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.