ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners on Monday released the mortgage it held with the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Co.
The short-line rail company based in South Milford has paid off the loan it took out from Steuben County in 2012 that helped pay for upgrades to its rail lines.
In May 2012 the Steuben County Council approved a $1.25 million loan to Indiana Northeastern Railroad for track improvements after initial approval by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
“Indiana Northeastern Railroad has paid their entire mortgage with us,” said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
The loan was made after months of discussion and a few special train rides for local officials to get to observe rail conditions in person.
The project involved upgrading the tracks from 85-pound to 115-pound rail.
The money came from Steuben County’s Major Moves transportation fund. That fund came about from the 2006 lease of the Indiana Toll Road to a private company. As a Toll Road county, Steuben received approximately $37 million from the deal, its portion of the $40 million presented to all government units in the county that receive gas tax revenue. Each Toll Road county received $40 million.
Much of the $37 million Steuben County received was invested in economic development and infrastructure projects along with shoring up county finances early on. It also has been used to fund a variety of projects, including most recently helping finance the reconstruction of the dam at Lake George.
A loan to help the start-up company RES-Polyflow, what is now Brightmark, Ashley, was one other loan to a private business.
The Indiana Northeastern loan was the first to a private business. The company founded in 1992 used $2 million of its own resources and a $1.75 million no-interest loan from one of its major customers, The Andersons, to pay for the $5 million project.
The upgrade allows Indiana Northeastern to transport in larger, more efficient rail cars and at greater speeds.
In addition to the rail upgrades, the Indiana Northeastern Railroad invested more $1.5 million in 2011-12 to construct a maintenance facility to maintain its locomotive fleet in Hudson.
That facility was celebrated two weeks ago in an open house that featured rides with the Indiana Rail Experience, historic train excursions operated by the Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society. The group has entered into a multi-year pact with Indiana Northeastern to bring rail tourism to the area and increase use of the rail infrastructure.
After South Milford Grain took over the Hillsdale County Railroad in 1992, Indiana Northeastern Railroad Co. was formed to slowly rehabilitate the line and guarantee rail service mainly to agriculture customers.
Through numerous track rehabilitation projects, bridge and culvert replacements, Indiana Northeastern has been transformed into a stable and dependable operation capable of handling its diverse flow of traffic, said the company’s website.
Indiana Northeastern, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation and Branch County Rail Users, carries more than 7,000 car loads a year and services some 25 customers in three states.
