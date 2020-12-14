ANGOLA — A rather inconspicuous bridge in Steuben County farm country is going to be replaced as part of the Community Crossings projects awarded funding recently.
The bridge, known as Bridge 17, that spans Pigeon Creek on Hanselman Road will be replaced to the tune of $720,000.
“To remove the load posting and increase capacity of the bridge to full legal weight limits, the bridge will be replaced to provide appropriately-sized beams for current design standards,” said Jen Sharkey, Steuben County Highway engineer.
The U.S. Department of Transportation mandated that load rating processes be consistent across the state.
“This resulted in a more comprehensive load rating analysis program for Indiana that requires input from additional bridge elements when calculating the maximum allowable bridge load,” Sharkey said.
Based on this load rating, the maximum load posting for Bridge 17 is 16 tons, which means larger vehicles, especially farm equipment, shouldn’t use this bridge.
“Any vehicle or apparatus over 16 tons should not be utilizing the bridge for travel,” Sharkey said.
With Community Crossings money, the county will be responsible for 25% of the cost, or about $180,000.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved seeking bids for the project. It is the highest ticket item on the list of projects funded in this round of Community Crossings. Steuben County received the maximum $1 million allowed under the program.
