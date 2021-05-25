ANGOLA — Angola will start June with a celebration of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth.
Truth spent about a month in Steuben County surrounding the time she gave a speech on June 2, 1861, at the Steuben County Courthouse. Speaking out against slavery and in favor of the Civil War, Truth stood 6-feet tall in the face of local Republicans and anti-abolitionist Democrats alike who sought to arrest her for even stepping foot in the state, let alone protesting.
In recognition of her deeds, the Downtown Angola Coalition commissioned a statue of Truth from Indiana native James Haire. It will be unveiled in the northwest corner of the Steuben County courtyard on Sunday, June 6.
Funds for the statue come from a $40,000 Women’s Legacy grant from Indiana Humanities and the Office of Community Rural Affairs and a grant of $15,000 from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola. There also has been several in-kind contributions.
The Downtown Angola Coalition, in partnership with other local institutions, will be hosting other special events to celebrate Truth’s life throughout the preceding week.
Underground Railroad Hike
On Tuesday Pokagon State Park will sponsor an Underground Railroad Hike starting at 8 p.m. This hike is a regular summer program that seeks to provide history about the Underground Railroad and how Truth stayed in one of Steuben’s safe houses.
Pokagon’s Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball will guide the hikers under the guise of an Underground Railroad conductor and provide historical narration throughout the hike. Hikers will be greeted along the way by volunteer actors, who will be portraying Steuben abolitionists who opened their houses to runaway slaves.
Those interested in the hike are encouraged to preregister at the Nature Center, which is available at 833-3506.
Lecture
On Wednesday, Trine University adjunct professor Michael Sutton will give a presentation titled “Sojourner Truth in the context of the Second Great Awakening and the ferment of American Reform.” Everyone is welcome to attend, and Sutton will be taking questions from the audience. The presentation will begin at 4 p.m. in Trine University’s Wells Theatre located in Taylor Hall.
Museum exhibit
Thursday, June 3, will see the opening of the Sojourner Truth Exhibit at the Pleasant Lake History Museum.
The exhibit, funded by Indiana Humanities, showcases Truth’s time in Pleasant Lake and will be a permanent addition to the museum, which seeks to preserve the history of famous figures and events concerning the town.
The museum will be open on Thursday from 3-6 p.m.
Some toe-tappers
The week then takes an artistic turn with a performance of Civil War songs at Cahoots Coffee Cafe on Friday, June 4. The Rev. Tom Adamson, executive director of Cahoots, will play the fiddle and perform with friends.
The coffee bar will be open, and the performance will last from 6-8 p.m.
Historical adaptation
The last event before the statue’s unveiling will be an adaptation of “With Courage and Conviction,” a play written by Michael T. Biesiada and adapted from his book of the same name. This will be on Saturday, June 5.
The book and original play explore the politics and abolitionist movement of Orland in the mid-19th century.
The adaptation, written by Lou Ann Homan, focuses on the abolitionists who lived in Steuben County at the time and supported Truth and her journey. It will be performed by the Steuben County Theater along with friends of the organization.
Biesiada will be present at the performance to host a question-and-answer session with the audience afterward.
The adaptation will be presented in Wells Theatre on June 5 at 7 p.m.
Dedication
The week will end on Sunday, June 6, with the unveiling of the Sojourner Truth statue at the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square in downtown Angola at 2 p.m.
Multiple speakers will highlight the event. They include Novella Nimmo, who will portray Sojourner Truth. Biesiada will speak, as will Keira Amstutz, president of Indiana Humanities, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Descendants of Truth will also be on hand. Truth’s sixth-generation granddaughter, Barbara Allen, who wrote a children’s book based on the stories her mother told her about Truth titled “Remembering Great Grandma Sojourner Truth,” will also present.
All of the week’s events are open to the public and free of charge.
