ANGOLA — Railroad historian Craig Berndt will make a presentation about the four railroads that served Steuben County at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St.
Berndt, of Fort Wayne, has been researching the histories of northeastern Indiana’s railroads for 30 years. A Butler native, he served as the planning director for city of Huntingburg from 1994 to 2000.
He published “The Toledo & Chicago Interurban Railway Company, Its Predecessor and Successors” in 2007. It details the history of the Garrett, Auburn and Northern Electric Railway Company, the Fort Wayne and Northwestern Railway Company, the Indiana Service Corporation and the Indiana and Michigan Electric Company from 1901-52. It also delves into the providers of electric railway service to Altona, Auburn, Auburn Junction, Avilla, Butler Center, Fort Wayne, Garrett, Huntertown, Kendallville and Waterloo.
Berndt is working on a second book. He is “Northeast Indiana’s go-to railroad historian,” according to Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) of Fort Wayne. Berndt will present “Steam Railroads of Allen County” on Feb. 22 as part of ARCH’s Fun and Free Lecture Series.
His talks are in-depth and honed to the history of the city in which he is speaking. In Angola, he will discuss the three steam railroads that served Steuben County and the electric Lake James trolley line.
The public is invited to attend the presentation, hosted by the Steuben County Genealogy Society.
