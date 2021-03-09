ANGOLA — Now it’s time for Derek Iddings to shine at the Steuben County Highway Department.
Iddings, who for about a year has been superintendent at the department, was put in charge of the operation when the Steuben County Council approved a new job description and salary on Tuesday.
The action put the finishing touches on approvals already granted by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, whom Iddings will answer to moving forward.
The move came about after Jen Sharkey, former engineer and department head, left the county for a position with Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program, an entity out of Purdue University that provides technical assistance to street and highway departments across the state.
“Basically he’s going to be filling in for Jen,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners who made the proposals to the Council on Tuesday.
At the same time, Sharkey was hired to work part time until a new engineer could be hired.
Councilwoman Lisa Aldrich asked if Sharkey was operating as a “Band-Aid” in the absence of an engineer.
Sharkey said she was just helping out until the county could get someone hired.
“I believe the county would benefit from a full-time person in that (engineering) position,” Sharkey said.
“Hopefully we can hire someone within that 12-week period,” Howard said.
Howard said Iddings was deserving of a change in job description and pay raise because he would be assuming responsibilities once shouldered by Sharkey.
The council approved a salary ordinance change that will provide Iddings a $5,412 raise, elevating his salary to $66,475. Sharkey will be paid $52.40 an hour on an as-needed basis. After 12 weeks, the county has the option of extending the contract.
Howard said the county has been receiving resumes of individuals interested in the engineer position after it was posted as available last week.
Councilman Jim Getz told Iddings to be prepared at budget time because if his responsibilities change with a new engineer that could mean either his wages go up or possibly decrease in 2022.
Sharkey said she would providing support and training to Iddings and would help with a seamless transition while the highway department tackles some significant projects.
The county is in the process of replacing a bridge on Hanselman Road, southeast of Angola, and is working on the continued upgrade of C.R. 200N and a roundabout at the intersection of C.R. 100N and C.R. 200W, among other projects.
This winter, Steuben County received $1 million in Community Crossings money for projects, which is the maximum amount an entity can receive from the program.
Sharkey, who had been the highway engineer since 2013, has taken the newly created position of lead research engineer with the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program out of Purdue University.
She will manage LTAP’s research program and become a resource for the entity that provides much assistance to local highway departments across the state.
Sharkey will be working with local agencies, counties, cities and towns on problem solving all across Indiana. She will be working remotely and will remain living in Angola. Local street and highway departments in the community will be able to call on Sharkey for assistance.
