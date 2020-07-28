ANGOLA — A small, single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. on its approach to land at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The Indiana State Police and various other emergency personnel were on the scene Saturday night.
The plane, based at Tri-State Steuben County, was preparing to land when it “had an accident,” said Randy Strebig, president of the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners. On board was the pilot and a passenger.
“We’re very appreciative of the help from emergency responders. Thankfully there was no fire or serious injuries. Both occupants are recovering at home,” Strebig said.
