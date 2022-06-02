CLEAR LAKE — A woman was injured in a Friday evening wreck caused damage to a vehicle and to the Teeders Cemetery that’s off of S.R. 120 near the Michigan border.
A Steuben County Sheriff’s Office report said Krista R. Debus, 34, of New Haven, was driving too fast for the wet road conditions, started to hydroplane then left the road, rolling twice in the cemetery.
One motorist had to drive off of the westbound lane to avoid a collision with Debus, the report said.
The police report said Debus sustained abrasions over much of her body.
At least two headstones in the cemetery were damaged, as well as fencing and one highway sign.
The police report said damage was upward of $50,000. Debus was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer.
Debus was wearing a safety belt. She was tested for alcohol and drug use. The investigation is pending.
