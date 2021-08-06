ANGOLA — Due to an injury to the artist, the Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Aug. 15 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts has been postponed to early 2022.
Lightfoot’s staff said that the legendary folk artist suffered a fracture in his right hand that required surgery while working at home Monday evening. He is expected to make a full recovery but will be unable to tour in August.
“This is heartbreaking, as we know many have been looking forward to this concert since 2019,” said Jennifer LaRose, director of event services at Trine. “We appreciate the extraordinary patience everyone has shown, and look forward to a wonderful concert in 2022.”
The new date will be announced as soon as it is finalized. Tickets for the Aug. 15 concert will be honored for the new date.
Those who wish refunds can email trinetickets@trine.edu.
