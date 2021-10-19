On Tuesday, Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt announced that the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees is looking to fill a recently vacated seat on its board.
Stitt said the seat is open to residents of the Town of Fremont and Fremont Township.
“(The) deadline to send in information is Oct. 29,” said Stitt. “The school board will set up interviews with the interested candidates. The new school board member will be appointed during the Nov. 15 school board meeting.”
Interested residents can contact Stitt at 495-5005 or by email at bstitt@fremonteagles.us.
On Monday, during its regular board meeting, Trustees recognized three recipients of the monthly awarded Flight of the Eagles-Soaring Above Expectations Award.
The October honorees are Fremont Middle School Attendance Secretary, Michelle Moss; 4th grader at Fremont Elementary School, Elise Robinson and Fremont High School sophomore, Brody Foulk.
Each was honored for their service and excellence within the district.
Stitt kept the positive educational news flowing with his announcement that Fremont Middle School was recently ranked in the top 30% of Indiana middle schools based on its performance in state-mandated testing, graduation and high school preparation.
U.S. News & World Report Fremont Middle School has been ranked as a U.S. News Best Middle School through
A letter received from the U.S. News & World Report Vice President, Mark White, said “We recently published our first-ever rankings of public middle schools, and the news is good for Fremont Middle School: Your school placed among the top 30% of middle schools in the state of Indiana, making it a U.S. News Best Middle School.”
FMS ranked 105 out of the 478 schools ranked across Indiana.
The letter further reported that “for each state, schools were assessed on their pupils’ proficiencies in mathematics and reading, as measured by state assessment tests. Half of the ranking formula was the results themselves; the other half was the results in the context of socioeconomic demographics. In other words, the top-ranked schools are high achieving ones that succeeded in educating all of their students. All data for the rankings are from third-party sources, including the U.S. Department of Education.”
According to the data it obtained for the ranking, 56% of FMS students “scored at or above the proficient level for math and 52% scored at or above that level for reading.”
The report further noted that “Fremont Middle School did better in math and better in reading in this metric compared with students across the state. In Indiana, 45% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 47% tested at or above that level for math.”
