Several people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office. Due to a communication error, not all information typically listed in this report was available.
• Cody A. Click, 28, of the 200 block of Bayberry Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Cole J. Delorey, 25, address unavailable, arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
• Matthew C. Garvin, 35, of the 3200 block of North C.R. 225W, arrested on Lane 375 Jimmerson Lake at Nevada Mills Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Shelee Guise, 51, of the 2000 block of Lilac Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Laura K. Howard, 36, address unavailable, arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
• Anetta D. Johnson, 47, address unavailable, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nikitta Nicole Ridic, 27, address unavailable, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Steven M. Sage, 42, address unavailable, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Robert E. Sanders, 35, address unavailable, arrested on a charge of felony battery against a public safety official.
