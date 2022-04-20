Eight people arrested in past two days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Michael G. Barry, 38, of the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal mischief.
• Amber M. Branning, 36, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Megan L. Butts, 35, of the 300 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging three counts of failure to appear in court.
• Alyssa N. Dye, 30, of the 6400 block of Adams Center Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and two counts of probation violation.
• James R. Miller, 26, of the 700 block of Snow Prairie Drive, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street at Growth Parkway on warrants alleging felony fugitive and residential entry and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
• Jefferson D. Race III, 50, of the 3900 block of 9 1/2 mile Road, Burlington, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph A. Tarlton, 33, of the 1100 block of Silver Springs Court, Fort Wayne, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor fugitive.
• Frederick T. Zilch, 35, of the 7500 block of West C.R. 150N, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
