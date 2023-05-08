ANGOLA — The woman who struck two boys walking along a Steuben County road last fall, killing one, has agreed to a guilty plea in Steuben Circuit Court.
In a hearing Monday, Hope A. Richmond, 46, Montpelier, Ohio, pleaded guilty to three charges, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Level 4 felony, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
As part of the plea bargain, it was agreed that sentencing for the obstruction charge would run concurrent — during the same time frame — as the other convictions.
While the family was not happy with the announcement that the obstruction sentencing would not be consecutive to the other charges, the agreement came about due to their wishes to bring the criminal case to a conclusion, said Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
Musser expected Monday's hearing to take care of housecleaning matters in the case prior to an Aug. 7 final pretrial conference and an Aug. 30 trial.
"I did not think this case would be resolved today," Musser said.
Like her last hearing in December, protesters and supporters of Wayden's family attending the hearing were wearing matching "Justice for Wayden" shirts.
At the conference, Richmond accepted and signed a plea deal. She will plead guilty to both of the remaining charges against her. She would be serving the Level 4 felony and one of the Level 6 felonies concurrently. Her driving status may be revoked but that is still not determined from the court.
Richmond's sentencing date has been set for June 17, at 10 a.m.
Richmond allegedly struck and killed one Angola teen, Wayden Lane Bennett, and also injured Ryly Cumings, 13, as they were walking to the home of Cumings the night of Oct. 1 on C.R. 275N near Lake James. Wayden died from his injuries.
Richmond fled the scene the night of the incident. Through their investigation and using traditional and social media, police were able to track down Richmond two days later.
Richmond is facing up to 14 1/2 years in prison, 2-12 years for the Level 4 felony and 6 months to 2 1/2 years for the Level 6 felony due to the concurrent sentencing deal.
She has a prior conviction out of DeKalb County for operating while intoxicated. She served 15 days in jail for that Class A misdemeanor to which she pleaded guilty.
The night of the incident, it is believed the vehicle never stopped as it headed eastbound. There were no skid marks to indicate braking, police said at the scene as they investigated on Oct. 3.
Wayden died on Oct. 3 in a Fort Wayne hospital where he had been on life support since the Oct. 1 incident.
Ryly received a glancing blow and was thrown into a steep ditch, scattering baseball equipment he was carrying. Wayden took more of a direct hit, police said.
Police were able to determine the make, model and possible year of the vehicle through the use of parts and paint chips that were found at the scene.
Chad Wise, owner of Complete Collision, a body shop located not far from the crash scene in the 2000 block of C.R. 200W, studied the parts and was able to offer some information on the type of vehicle.
That led to police putting out information about the vehicle. A member of the public provided a tip that led police to a residence on S.R. 827 that was the suspect vehicle.
It all came together less than 48 hours after the incident occurred.
Editor Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
