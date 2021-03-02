ANGOLA — A Fremont man was listed in serious condition following a single-vehicle accident on S.R. 127 near C.R. 400N on Tuesday morning, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel J. Worthman, 70, was traveling north on S.R. 127 at a high rate of speed when his 2006 Chevy Impala drifted off of the east side of the highway at about 9:15 a.m.
Police said Worthman then appeared to have over corrected to the west, causing his car to slide out of control and travel off the west side of S.R. 127 and down a steep embankment where it came to a rest in the area near the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail bridge.
Worthman suffered lacerations to the facial area and was transported by ambulance to a Fort Wayne area hospital in serious condition. Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash and airbags did not deploy, police said. The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash however, there is a possibility of a medical event prior to the crash due to the erratic driving, police said.
Traffic had to be diverted for about 30 minutes while officers worked the wreck, Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said in an email.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were Angola Police, Angola Fire Rescue, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.