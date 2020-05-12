4 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Garrett D. Ambler, 35, of the 300 block of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Delanie F. Brown, 28, of the 200 block of Lane 100B Lake Charles East, arrested on a warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephani J. Hartley, 21, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested on a warrant for a petition to revoke bond.
• Paul C. Sullivan II, 28, of the 400 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 100E north of Feather Valley Road on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
