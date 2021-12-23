ANGOLA — Pokagon State Park is getting into the holiday spirit with a special Christmas Carol Clue Hunt along Trail 3.
Through Christmas Day, the trail will feature 15 numbered stations with photos of riddles depicting holiday songs. Participants must guess the correct song for each photo and record their answers to submit.
Answers can be written on any piece of paper or the park’s answer sheet, which can be found and downloaded from the park’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Pokagonsp.
Email answer sheets to Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball at niball@dnr.in.gov.
Each correct answer will provide one entry into a special prize drawing.
Trail 3 can be found at the Potawatomi Inn parking lot near the electric car charging stations. It is just over two miles, with stairs and a moderately rugged terrain. Those who wish to complete the entire answer sheet should allow for adequate time to walk the trail.
On Friday, Pokagon will also be offering a Christmas Eve morning walk. The 2 1/2 mile, self-guided walk will begin and end at the Nature Center with special holiday-themed stations along the way.
The Potawatomi Inn will also be offering a Christmas Eve buffet on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu will feature fried chicken, carved roast beef and ham, turkey and pasta as well as assorted salads, desserts and more.
Adults meals will cost $24.99, and kid meals (ages 12 and under) are $12.49.
Reservations are highly encouraged. To make a reservation, call the inn at 833-1077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.