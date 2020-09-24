ANGOLA —A Michigan man was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after a chase that started in Williams County, Ohio, ended with a crash on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
Kyle David Eichler, 22, of Adrian, Michigan, after crashing his car that had been disabled by stop sticks deployed by police just east of Angola.
Troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were requested to assist the Williams County Sheriff’s Department with a high speed police pursuit coming into Indiana out of Ohio.
Williams County Deputies had attempted to stop a 1993 Cadillac El Dorado passenger car allegedly operating with no tail lights, matching the description of a vehicle possibly involved in an earlier pursuit with the Michigan State Police. While being pursued in Ohio, speeds reached over 100 mph, and the occupants were observed throwing items out the windows.
Once the pursuit crossed the state line and entered into Steuben County on S.R. 427 near C.R. 550E, Trooper Alejandro Hernandez became involved. The pursuit continued north on S.R. 1, then west on Metz Road at continued high rates of speed.
Officers from Angola Police Department were able to get ahead of the pursuit and successfully deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of Metz Road and U.S. 20. Both of the suspect vehicle’s front tires struck the deflation device. The lead Ohio deputy’s vehicle also struck the deflation device, rendering that police vehicle disabled.
The suspect vehicle continued west on U.S. 20 with shredded front tires, eventually entering Angola, where Trooper Ben Walker took over the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle failed to negotiate the curves at the mound in downtown Angola, and crashed into a large concrete planter. The suspect driver, later identified as Eichler, fled the crash scene on foot. Walker was able to apprehend Eichler at the intersection of Gilmore and North Wayne streets after a short foot chase without further use of force.
The two adult passengers in Eichler’s vehicle, Cheyenne Leigh Huntington, 20, of Three Rivers, Michigan, and Hezekiah William Hall, 19, of Tecumseh, Michigan, were taken into custody by Hernandez as they attempted to exit the vehicle. Both sustained injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for treatment. Huntington was later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Both passengers' medical conditions, although not life threatening, are unknown.
After a medical evaluation at Cameron Hospital, Eichler was transported to the Steuben County Jail, where he was booked into custody on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including three outstanding arrest warrants. Huntington and Hall have not been charged.
Eichler was arrested on charges alleging felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, misdemeanor refusal to identify and warrants out of Michigan alleging assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice and failure to appear in court.
He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Hernandez and Walker were assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Police Department, Cameron Hospital medical personnel and Bill’s Towing Service.
