Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 9 a.m. Special meeting.
• Steuben County Park Committee and Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. Courthouse study committee, 8 a.m.
• Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment Commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Board, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
