ANGOLA — The school year has begun and administrators are ready for a smooth and healthy year.
Many changes have been made in northeastern Indiana schools including campus renovations and newly added academics.
One aspect that is continuing to be made within DeKalb Central Schools, Fremont Community Schools and East Noble School District is their genuine love for their students. New guidance counselors, added safety precautions and district wide goals are leading the area into a happy year.
DeKalb schools have started a district wide set of competencies that they want students to carry with them throughout school and life. The “Portrait of a Baron” is a list of seven attributes that the school would like to teach students from preschool through senior year. The competencies are adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, integrity and perseverance.
“We had a laundry list of all the different things that we wanted our students to have, but we were able to narrow those down to the seven. This is a district focus. Consider this our north star that no matter what building you’re in, you should always be able to look at the north star and find it and that’s our common focal point,” said Steven Teders, DeKalb superintendent.
Moral improvement is not the only way DeKalb is working to make this year great. James R. Watson Elementary has been upgrading their buildings over the past two years to make more space available to staff and students.
“This is really our first first full year where we’ve had our brand new cafeteria, brand new playgrounds and brand new courtyard in place. So I’m very excited about that. What’s really neat is the courtyards a great great space to expand what we’re doing within the classrooms, curriculum wise. Teachers are able to use that for small group times, presentations and for the kids to apply what they’re learning within the classroom.” said Austin Harrison, James R. Watson principal.
School is a safe place for many students and keeping students happy and healthy is a big part of the administration’s job. One on one time with a child has a long term impact and the connections students have with their teachers is important. Bill Stitt, Fremont superintendent, speaks about how the relationships between teachers and students can make a difference in a student’s motivation.
“One of my goals for our whole entire faculty this year is to be there for kids. Involve them and get to know them. All of our kids need somebody to talk to. Be that adult that a student can come talk to if they have issues because we have one guidance counselor in each building and now we have a K-12 guidance counselor but that’s for 1,000 kids. They need to have somebody that they can talk to,” said Stitt.
East Noble, more specifically Avilla Elementary School, has created an environment made for the students that walk in.
With many areas of support within the school and more focused technology plan, this year has student success written. Throughout East Noble they are working to have MTSS or a multi-tiered system of support for all students that come in. Support is given from the moment they walk in the doors and students have resources available if they need extra help. This has been implemented at even the elementary level. Amongst emotional support, Avilla has changed its specialized classes to be more student focused.
“I can say that at the elementary level, we took technology class out of the rotation specials. Kids go to a specialist class every day for 45 minutes and traditionally they have had gym, library, music, art and technology. We took technology out and created a makers pace specials time. It’s not that they don’t have any technology time but that we’ve moved our tech time to having kids use their computer in the classroom. Now we have a makerspace that has a 45 minute block every week for every kid so that’s a big change as far as curriculum goes,” said Jeff Harper, Avilla principal.
One unanimous key point the three districts have in common is the need for parental support and involvement. Talking to students about their day and inquiring about their lives can make them feel more comfortable with speaking up when there is a problem.
“I do believe that the success of each student depends on the partnership between parents and school,” said Teders.
“In general, I think that this is universal, and I have to remind myself this as a parent as well, to carve out time for your kids. We have so many sources of distraction right now that are tailored to what we want to be doing that we need to put down our own preferred activities and focus on our kids,” said Harper. “Make sure that we’re spending a lot of time talking to kids about not only how they’re doing but how their school day was, what they are learning. Really having those daily conversations and meaningful conversations with our kids.”
