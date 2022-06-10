Six people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests made by law enforcement officials on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Holly K. Brandstetter, 34, of Lake 201 Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jonathon T. Chester, 29, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, arrested in the 900 block of West Toledo Street, Fermont, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Blanda M. Gomez, 44, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• David C. Lebrun, 51, no address listed, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137.3 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nicholas L. Nelson, 31, of Lake 201 Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Timothy D. Rowe, 36, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 415W, arrested in the 500 block of Williamson Circle on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
