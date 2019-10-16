ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees heard the high points of a new contract for MSD teachers.
In a special meeting after Tuesday night’s board meeting at Pleasant Lake Elementary School, Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice explained some of the changes to the 19-page document.
A tentative agreement was reached between school administration and the Angola Classroom Teachers Association on Oct. 7. Rice said one more meeting will be held before it gets to final approval stage with the teachers’ union.
The contract in its entirety can be accessed on the district web site, msdsteuben.k12.in.us. The board will formally accept it at an upcoming meeting.
There was an upward adjustment in salary, with a new teacher with no experience starting at $40,000. The salary range goes up to $80,000.
“It brings it up just a little bit,” said Rice. The increased rate is a boon for the district, allowing Superintendent Brent Wilson to woo potential new teachers with a competitive price, she said.
According to Indiana Department of Education policy, teachers receive stipends based on their rated effectiveness. The contract provides a one-time stipend to all teachers this year of $200.
“The superintendent shall have the discretion to increase an eligible teacher’s salary by an additional stipend amount from $500 to $2,500 based on academic needs,” says the contract. “Meeting academic needs is defined as the need to attract teachers with specific qualifications, retain teachers with low salaries, and/or retain teachers important to the school corporation. This stipend may be increased to $5,000 for teaching dual credit and/or advanced placement courses.”
A teacher must have worked at the district for one year before a stipend is received. For those teachers who do not receive the stipend or who get a low rating, the funds are redistributed among other teachers, said Rice.
The agreement followed three sessions of “wrangling,” said Rice. The result is a tentative contract, which spans from July 2019 to June 2020. Rice thanked the negotiation teams involved.
While the members of the ACTA have ratified the 2019-20 contract, legal issues continue with allegations of unfair labor practices in contract negotiations last year and in early 2019.
The administration and ACTA meet monthly for discussions, said Rice.
In other business, the board adopted its $31.2 million 2020 budget.
