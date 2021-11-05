ANGOLA — A Hamilton man is facing two Level 4 felony charges of sexual misconduct stemming from incidents that took place late spring and early summer this year at Hamilton Lake.
McCullough Ray Baysden, 21, is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
Indiana State Police investigator David Poe said in a court document that Baysden and the girl would ride personal watercraft together then would fondle each other while sitting on one of the watercraft out on the lake.
In addition to kissing each other, he would digitally penetrate the girl and she would rub his penis outside of his bathing suit. The relationship was consensual and at one point the girl said they should wait to have a relationship until after she turned 16, which would have been in July.
On other occasions, court records said, the pair would Facetime each other over their phones and would masturbate.
The relationship ended on June 21, when the girl's mother intercepted her daughter's phone and she messaged McCullough, said information filed in court.
'"Good afternoon Jack. Would you agree you shouldn't be in contact with girls under 18?' He replied back 'Yes,"' said a text message sent from the girl's mother that's part of the court filing by Poe. "McCullough replied that it was wrong and that it was 100% his fault."
When the mother contacted police about the incident, she believed it was a different man involved who was 31 years old.
In an interview with police, McCullough initially denied having a sexual relationship with the girl, then eventually admitted to it.
Police also went through the phones of both McCullough and the girl. While McCullough's phone apparently didn't contain any evidence, there were numerous text messages found on the girl's phone. McCullough had asked the girl to delete his messages.
If convicted, McCullough faces between 2-12 years in prison on each count and a possible fine of $10,000.
Bail was set at $10,000.
Attorney Anthony Kraus has filed his appearance on behalf of McCullough. A jury trial has been demanded. The case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.